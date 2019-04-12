Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Dominates Padres

Samardzija (1-0) picked up the win against the Rockies on Thursday, giving up just three hits and no earned runs over seven strong innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Giants won 1-0.

Samardzija spun a gem in this one, shutting out the Padres and recording his first win of the season despite receiving just one run of support. The veteran is off to a great start, as he's now sporting a 1.62 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP through 16.2 innings. He's slated to take the hill next against the Nationals on Wednesday.