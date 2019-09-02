Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Drilled for six runs

Samardzija (9-11) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out two batters and taking a loss against the Padres.

Greg Garcia set the tone early, launching a leadoff shot against Samardzija. He gave up another solo homer in the second inning and later left during the sixth with two runners on before Fernando Abad yielded a three-run blast. Over his previous seven starts, the 34-year-old had allowed just seven runs over 41.1 innings. Samardzija will carry a 3.61 ERA into Friday's road outing against the Dodgers.