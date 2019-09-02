Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Drilled for six runs
Samardzija (9-11) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out two batters and taking a loss against the Padres.
Greg Garcia set the tone early, launching a leadoff shot against Samardzija. He gave up another solo homer in the second inning and later left during the sixth with two runners on before Fernando Abad yielded a three-run blast. Over his previous seven starts, the 34-year-old had allowed just seven runs over 41.1 innings. Samardzija will carry a 3.61 ERA into Friday's road outing against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Start moved to Sunday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Suffers tough defeat•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Solid in no-decision•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Delivers eight strong innings•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Takes loss in short start•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...