Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Earns 11th win

Samardzija (11-12) allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out two across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Samardzija worked around some issues with his control by limiting the Red Sox to just two hits, one of which was a solo home run by Rafael Devers. He also wasn't particularly deceptive as he generated only three swinging strikes. Nevertheless, Samardzija got back on track after having allowed 13 earned runs in 17.2 innings across his last three starts prior to Wednesday's outing. For the season, he still owns a strong 3.64 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 135 strikeouts across 175.1 innings. He projects to draw his next start at home against Colorado on Wednesday.