Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Exits after one inning Tuesday
Samardzija left with an apparent injury after pitching only one inning during Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Samardzija allowed two runs on three hits with a strikeout, throwing 23 pitches during the inning. The game broadcast showed the 33-year-old talking with manager Bruce Bochy and the athletic trainer in the dugout after the inning, and he subsequently broke a bat over his right leg in apparent frustration. The specifics on the issue remain unclear at this point, and the right-hander should be considered day-to-day for now.
