Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Experiencing shoulder soreness
Samardzija felt soreness in his right shoulder during his latest rehab start at Double-A Richmond, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samardzija cruised through four scoreless innings at Double-A on Wednesday, but he felt shoulder soreness throughout the start. He's slated to visit with doctors Friday to determine the next step in his recovery. More news on his status should surface after being evaluated, although it's entirely possible he'll remain on the disabled list for the rest of the season.
