Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Faces live hitting

Samardzija (shoulder) tossed two simulated innings Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Samardzija said his shoulder felt good during his latest throwing session. He threw a 30-pitch simulated game and faced Hunter Pence: this marks the first time Samardzija has pitched against a live hitter since suffering the injury. Barring any setbacks, he should be slated to embark on a minor-league assignment sometime this week.

