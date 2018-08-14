Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Faces live hitting
Samardzija (shoulder) tossed two simulated innings Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Samardzija said his shoulder felt good during his latest throwing session. He threw a 30-pitch simulated game and faced Hunter Pence: this marks the first time Samardzija has pitched against a live hitter since suffering the injury. Barring any setbacks, he should be slated to embark on a minor-league assignment sometime this week.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could begin minor-league stint shortly•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Tosses another bullpen session•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Still not ready to return•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To throw bullpen session•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: MRI on tap•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hits DL with shoulder inflammation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...