Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Falls to 3-5

Samardzija (3-5) gave up three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five over 5.1 innings and taking the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Samardzija pitched fairly well considering the difficult matchup (Dodgers rank first in wRC+ and second in slugging percentage against right-handed pitchers). The 34-year-old was able to maintain an aggressive approach (68 of 101 pitches for strikes) without grooving to many pitches over the heart of the plate (three extra-base hits, none of which were homers). The righty hit a rough patch in May (5.55 ERA), but has looked like prime Shark through two starts in June (3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 5.5 K/BB). With two off days this upcoming week, Samardzija could pitch next as early as Friday against the Brewers, who present yet another risky matchup for righties.