Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Fans six in win
Samardzija (10-11) picked up the win at Dodger Stadium on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts across six innings.
The right-hander bounced back nicely after getting lit up for six runs and nine hits in San Diego on Sunday. A.J. Pollock proved to be his biggest nemesis, accounting for a pair of solo home runs. The win was Samardzija's first at Dodger Stadium across six career starts as he improved his season record against Los Angeles to 1-1. The 34-year-old will take a 3.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 131:43 K:BB into Wednesday's home matchup against the Pirates.
