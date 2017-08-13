Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Fires quality start in Saturday loss

Samardzija (7-12) allowed three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Nationals.

Samardzija gave up a pair of runs in the first inning before settling down, but the Giants only scored one run in the night, and the righty suffered his 12th defeat of the campaign. He's allowed at least three earned runs in six of his last seven starts, and he's become a low-upside fantasy option. He'll make his next start Sunday against the Phillies.