Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Fires three strong innings
Samardzija tossed three scoreless innings while giving up one hit with two walks and four strikeouts in Monday's spring loss to the Dodgers.
Samardzija followed up his two-inning scoreless spring debut with another brief gem, this time facing the Dodgers' regulars sans Corey Seager. The 34-year-old is coming off of an injury-plagued 2018 campaign where he posted a 6.25 ERA in just 10 starts. While it's early in the exhibition season, it is a positive sign that the Shark is ramping his fastball up to 94 mph (career-low 92.3 mph fastball average in 2018) while displaying big cut and two-seam movement, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...