Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Fires three strong innings

Samardzija tossed three scoreless innings while giving up one hit with two walks and four strikeouts in Monday's spring loss to the Dodgers.

Samardzija followed up his two-inning scoreless spring debut with another brief gem, this time facing the Dodgers' regulars sans Corey Seager. The 34-year-old is coming off of an injury-plagued 2018 campaign where he posted a 6.25 ERA in just 10 starts. While it's early in the exhibition season, it is a positive sign that the Shark is ramping his fastball up to 94 mph (career-low 92.3 mph fastball average in 2018) while displaying big cut and two-seam movement, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

