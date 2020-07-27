Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Samardzija will start Tuesday's game against the Padres in San Francisco, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants' rotation plans have been difficult to figure out on a day-to-day basis so far this season, but Kapler at least offered some clarity for the first two games of the three-game set versus San Diego. After going unused during the four-game series with the Dodgers last week, Samardzija will step in for his season debut in the Giants' home opener, while Johnny Cueto gets the nod in Wednesday's contest. Over his 53 career outings at Oracle Park, Samardzija owns a 3.85 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 7.9 K/9.