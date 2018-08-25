Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Getting second opinion on shoulder

Samardzija is getting a second opinion on his injured shoulder after being told to rest by one doctor Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Samardzija hasn't pitched in the majors since before the All-Star break. He experienced shoulder soreness during his first rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Richmond. If the second opinion confirms that he'll need to rest his shoulder, he could well be out for the rest of the season.