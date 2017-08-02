Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Goes eight, rides offense to win over A's
Samardzija (6-11) tossed eight innings in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Oakland, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
This wasn't necessarily the most impressive outing, but it was still a solid one, and it marks the third time this year that Samardzija has lasted eight innings -- though the last time was way back on May 20. Samardzija certainly benefited from his club's five-run first inning and continued scoring thereafter, making this a low-stress outing. He's had an uneven season, but these last two starts (four earned runs in 15 innings with a 13:4 K:BB) are promising, especially considering that the veteran righty's peripherals point to positive regression from his still-inflated 4.77 ERA. However, he's got a tough matchup against Arizona slated for Sunday.
