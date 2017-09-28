Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Goes six strong Wednesday
Samardzija allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters in six innings Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor into the decision.
Samardzija alternated between good and poor starts in September, ending things on a positive note by notching his third quality start in five tries this month. The lone run he conceded came from a Jake Lamb homer, but aside from that, he was able to stymie the potent Diamondbacks offense. He deserved the win, but closer Sam Dyson conceded three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to blow the contest. Samardzija will finish the season 9-15 with a serviceable 4.42 ERA to go along with his 1.14 WHIP and 205:32 K:BB.
