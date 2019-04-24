Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Grabs second win

Samardzija (2-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday by allowing two runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Samardzija was unable to secure a quality start as he was pulled one out into the sixth inning after giving up a solo home run, a single and a walk. The 34-year-old has a 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 27 innings and lines up to face the Dodgers on Monday.