Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Grabs second win
Samardzija (2-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday by allowing two runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Samardzija was unable to secure a quality start as he was pulled one out into the sixth inning after giving up a solo home run, a single and a walk. The 34-year-old has a 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 27 innings and lines up to face the Dodgers on Monday.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hit hard by Nats•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Dominates Padres•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Mixed results in no-decision•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Season debut coming into focus•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Fires three strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran