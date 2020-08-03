Samardzija allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk across 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out one batter in the loss to Texas. He did not factor in the decision.

As previously noted, Samardzija has been dealing with a blister, which could help explain his 9.31 ERA across 9.2 innings this season. After allowing three runs in the second inning, the 35-year-old served up a two-run blast to Shin-Soo Choo. For now, Samardzija is in line for a tough road matchup against the Dodgers on Friday, but it's unclear if his blister issue will push his next outing back.