Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Handed 12th loss

Samardzija (10-12) took the loss after yielding four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 6.1 innings Thursday against Pittsburgh.

The 34-year-old didn't get much run support in the loss, and he would leave the contest with one out in the seventh inning with his team facing a two-run deficit. He fired 59 of 95 pitches for strikes in the loss. Despite a shaky outing, Samardzija has allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts, dropping his ERA to 3.72 over 169.1 innings on the year.