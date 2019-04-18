Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hit hard by Nats

Samardzija (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out seven in a 9-6 loss to the Nationals.

Two of the hits left the yard, as Howie Kendrick and Juan Soto each took the right-hander deep in the first inning, but he was able to settle down after that and keep the Giants in the game. Samardzija will still take a 2.91 ERA and 20:8 K:BB through 21.2 innings into his next start Tuesday in Toronto.