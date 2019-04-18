Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hit hard by Nats
Samardzija (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out seven in a 9-6 loss to the Nationals.
Two of the hits left the yard, as Howie Kendrick and Juan Soto each took the right-hander deep in the first inning, but he was able to settle down after that and keep the Giants in the game. Samardzija will still take a 2.91 ERA and 20:8 K:BB through 21.2 innings into his next start Tuesday in Toronto.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Dominates Padres•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Mixed results in no-decision•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Season debut coming into focus•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Fires three strong innings•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Sharp in spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...