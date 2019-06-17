Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hit often in loss to Brewers

Samardzija (3-6) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks across five innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out five.

Samardzija allowed a steady stream of baserunners throughout the contest and was scored upon in four different innings. He generated seven groundball outs to help his cause, but he still needed 114 pitches to battle through five frames. Samardzija has an uninspiring 5.76 ERA over his last four outings and will face a tough task in his next start on the road against the D-backs.