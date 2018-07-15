Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hits DL with shoulder inflammation
The Giants placed Samardzija on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Samardzija was sidelined for all of June with the same injury and hasn't looked particularly sharp in his first two outings with the Giants since returning from the DL, covering a combined nine innings and allowing five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out four. It's unclear how significant of a setback this might be for Samardzija, but he may not have to miss a turn through the rotation if he's able to resume throwing within a few days. Once the All-Star break concludes, the Giants won't require a fifth starter until July 25 in Seattle, the first day Samardzija is eligible to return.
