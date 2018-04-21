Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Impressive in first start of season
Samardzija (1-0) got the win over the Angels on Friday, giving up no runs on just two hits, striking out four and walking four in the Giants' 8-1 victory.
It was a strong first showing of the season for the 33-year-old, who was making his first start of 2018 after coming off the 10-day disabled list with a pectoral injury. He didn't last deep into the game but he had only thrown 80 pitches when he was removed, so that was likely just a cautionary measure by the Giants as they ease him back into the rotation. Samardzija has been an innings-eater in recent years, with over 30 starts and 200 innings to his name in each of the last four seasons and he's coming off a 2017 campaign that saw him strike out 205 batters in 207.2 innings - the second-highest total of his career.
