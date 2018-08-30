Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Likely done for season
Manager Bruce Bochy said a return for Samardzija (shoulder) this season seems doubtful, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
A second opinion on Samardzija's shoulder confirmed the right-hander simply needs rest before resuming his rehab. That said, given how late it is in the season and how long the 33-year-old has been on the shelf, it doesn't sound like he'll have enough time to get back up to speed before the end of September. He's posted a disappointing 6.25 ERA across 10 starts (44.2 innings) through an injury-riddled season.
