Samardzija will likely serve as the primary pitcher Friday against the Dodgers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Although Samardzija should serve as the No. 2 starter this season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Tyler Anderson will serve as the opener Friday, with Samardzija likely coming in as the primary pitcher. Whether the pairing will become a frequent occurrence remains to be seen. Samardzija posted a 3.52 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 32 starts with the Giants last season.