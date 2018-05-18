Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Logs quality start in no-decision
Samardzija didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over 6.2 innings, striking out three and walking three as the Giants eventually fell 5-3 in extra innings.
After getting tagged for five earned runs in back-to-back outings, Samardzija was able bounce back with a quality start against a tough Rockies lineup but ended up having to settle for a no-decision as the teams took 12 innings to decide the contest. It was good to see Samardzija put up a solid stat line but he's still struggled this season to the tune of a 6.30 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP and a mediocre 23:18 K:BB over 30 innings -- numbers that look nothing like some of his solid fantasy campaigns of years past.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rocked by Bucs on Saturday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Allows five runs in loss to Phillies•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Set for extra day of rest•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Takes no-decision against Padres•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Battered by Nats on Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Impressive in first start of season•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...