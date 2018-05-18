Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Logs quality start in no-decision

Samardzija didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over 6.2 innings, striking out three and walking three as the Giants eventually fell 5-3 in extra innings.

After getting tagged for five earned runs in back-to-back outings, Samardzija was able bounce back with a quality start against a tough Rockies lineup but ended up having to settle for a no-decision as the teams took 12 innings to decide the contest. It was good to see Samardzija put up a solid stat line but he's still struggled this season to the tune of a 6.30 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP and a mediocre 23:18 K:BB over 30 innings -- numbers that look nothing like some of his solid fantasy campaigns of years past.