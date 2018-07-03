Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Looks sharp in rehab start
Samardzija worked six innings and gave up two runs on five hits and a walk in his rehab start Monday for Triple-A Sacramento. He struck out three while tossing 90 pitches in the outing.
Both of the runs Samardzija allowed came via the long ball, which also plagued him in his previous rehab outing with Sacramento on June 26. The right-hander was otherwise sharp while handling a starter's workload, suggesting that he's likely ready to rejoin the San Francisco rotation to take the hill Saturday or Sunday against the Cardinals. The Giants have yet to confirm Samardzija's next step and may wait and see how back-end starters Andrew Suarez and Dereck Rodriguez fare during their respective turns Wednesday and Thursday before announcing their rotation plans for the weekend.
