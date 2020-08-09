Samardzija (shoulder) was diagnosed with right rotator cuff inflammation after undergoing an MRI on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old was placed on the injured list Saturday and was struggling to begin the season with a 9.88 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 13.2 innings (three starts). Samardzija won't throw for at least seven days and seems unlikely to be activated when eligible Aug. 18. Trevor Cahill and Andrew Suarez are potential candidates to fill his spot in the rotation.