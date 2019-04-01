Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Mixed results in no-decision
Samardzija yielded one unearned run in five innings of work during Sunday's 3-1 loss to San Diego. He gave up three hits and four walks while striking out two.
Overall, Samardzija is lucky he allowed just one unearned run despite putting seven batters on base. Fortunately, he escaped a bases-loaded jam during the second frame before allowing the lone run in his fifth and final inning. The 34-year-old righty will take on the Rays next weekend.
