Giants' Jeff Samardzija: MRI on tap
Samardzija (shoulder) is expected to undergo an MRI on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
For the third time this season, the Giants placed Samardzija on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, with right shoulder inflammation the cause of the last two stints. After being activated July 7, Samardzija made only two starts before being shut down following Saturday's outing against the Athletics, during which he lasted only four innings while displaying diminished velocity. According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bruce Bochy said surgery hasn't been discussed as a potential option for Samardzija, but the recurring nature of his setback suggests the right-hander will likely be sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days. If that's the case, Derek Holland would be the most logical candidate to enter the rotation in Samardzija's stead.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Hits DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Scuffles again•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Takes loss in return from DL•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Returns from disabled list•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: To return Saturday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Looks sharp in rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...