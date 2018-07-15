Giants' Jeff Samardzija: MRI on tap

Samardzija (shoulder) is expected to undergo an MRI on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

For the third time this season, the Giants placed Samardzija on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, with right shoulder inflammation the cause of the last two stints. After being activated July 7, Samardzija made only two starts before being shut down following Saturday's outing against the Athletics, during which he lasted only four innings while displaying diminished velocity. According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bruce Bochy said surgery hasn't been discussed as a potential option for Samardzija, but the recurring nature of his setback suggests the right-hander will likely be sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days. If that's the case, Derek Holland would be the most logical candidate to enter the rotation in Samardzija's stead.