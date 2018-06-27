Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Needs one more rehab start
Samardzija (shoulder) will make one more rehab start before rejoining the big-league rotation, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He needed 40 pitches in the first inning of Tuesday's rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento, and that apparently cut short his start, according to manager Bruce Bochy, although he still managed to throw 88 pitches in the outing so this reasoning seems a little off. Samardzija will presumably throw his next rehab outing either Sunday or Monday, which would set him up to rejoin the big-league rotation the following weekend at home against the Cardinals. He has given up 14 earned runs in 13.2 rehab innings, so the Giants probably want to see if he can end his rehab assignment on a high note before throwing him back into the fire.
