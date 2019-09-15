Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Next start coming Wednesday

Samardzija is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander could have started Tuesday on the normal four days rest, but Logan Webb will receive another turn through the starting rotation for the Giants. Samardzija has labored some over his last three starts with a 6.62 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over 17.2 innings.