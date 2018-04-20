Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Officially back in action

Samardzija (pectoral) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samardzija has been out since March 22 due to a strained pectoral, but as expected, he'll make his season debut Friday against the Angels. He'll face off with Angels' lefty Andrew Heaney in Los Angeles.

