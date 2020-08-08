Samardzija was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement Saturday.

The shoulder issue could explain Samardzija's struggles to start the season, as he's been beaten up to the tune of a 9.88 through his first three outings, striking out just five batters over 13.2 frames. He'll be eligible to return as soon as Aug. 18, though the Giants have yet to indicate how much time they expect him to miss. He'll undergo an MRI on Saturday which should help determine his return timetable. Andrew Suarez was recalled in a corresponding move, though it's not yet clear who will be taking the veteran's place in the rotation.