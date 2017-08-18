Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Picks up win Thursday

Samardzija (8-12) notched his eighth win of the season Thursday against the Phillies, holding the visitors to four earned runs over 6.0 innings while notching six strikeouts.

It wasn't an overly impressive outing from Samardzija as he was touched up for a pair of home runs, but the Giants' bats bailed him out and scratched five runs across a tough Aaron Nola. Samardzija has been reliably average for the bulk of the season, going six-or-more innings in 21 of his 25 starts but also allowing three-or-more runs in 18 of those outings. Samardzija's best characteristic this year has been his ability to limit walks, as evidenced by his 1.3 BB/9 rate and 6.96 K:BB ratio entering Thursday. He's lined up to face the Brewers' Jimmy Nelson in Milwaukee on Tuesday for his next start.