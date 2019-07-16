Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Pitches well in blowout win
Samardzija (7-7) struck out nine while allowing two runs on four hits with one walk across 6.2 innings to earn a victory against the Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.
The Giants haven't given Samardzija the best run support this season, but they sure have been raising his run support average lately. They scored 19 runs in Monday's first contest, which was the second time this month the Giants scored at least 13 runs during a Samardzija start. Thanks to the offense, Samardzija has won three straight starts, however, he's also pitching very well during that span. He's yielded just four runs in his last 21.2 innings (1.66 ERA). Overall, he owns a 3.93 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 105.1 innings this season. Samardzija will look to keep his win streak going against the Mets at home Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...