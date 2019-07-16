Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Pitches well in blowout win

Samardzija (7-7) struck out nine while allowing two runs on four hits with one walk across 6.2 innings to earn a victory against the Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.

The Giants haven't given Samardzija the best run support this season, but they sure have been raising his run support average lately. They scored 19 runs in Monday's first contest, which was the second time this month the Giants scored at least 13 runs during a Samardzija start. Thanks to the offense, Samardzija has won three straight starts, however, he's also pitching very well during that span. He's yielded just four runs in his last 21.2 innings (1.66 ERA). Overall, he owns a 3.93 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 105.1 innings this season. Samardzija will look to keep his win streak going against the Mets at home Saturday.