Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Pitches well in no-decision

Samardzija pitched five innings against Arizona on Tuesday, giving up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three. He did not factor into the decision.

Samardzija made one costly mistake in his five innings, serving up a fifth-inning home run to Ketel Marte, but San Francisco's quiet offense provided little support in denying the 34-year-old a victory. That has been the story of August for Samardzija, as he has allowed only six runs in 29.1 innings over the course of the month but has only one win to show for it. He'll look for more run support when he heads to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals on Monday in his next scheduled start.