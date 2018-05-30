Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Placed on DL
Samardzija (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This comes as no surprise, as the Giants already announced that Samardzija is expected to miss his next start due to a bout of shoulder tightness that forced his premature removal from Tuesday's game. Fortunately, an MRI revealed no structural damage, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, leaving the Giants hopeful that he'll miss just one turn in the rotation. Tyler Beede was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding roster move, while Ty Blach and Dereck Rodriguez are both options to fill in for Samardzija in the rotation over the weekend.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Will miss next start•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Dealing with shoulder tightness•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Exits after one inning Tuesday•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Walks five in loss•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Logs quality start in no-decision•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rocked by Bucs on Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart