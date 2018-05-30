Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Placed on DL

Samardzija (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This comes as no surprise, as the Giants already announced that Samardzija is expected to miss his next start due to a bout of shoulder tightness that forced his premature removal from Tuesday's game. Fortunately, an MRI revealed no structural damage, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, leaving the Giants hopeful that he'll miss just one turn in the rotation. Tyler Beede was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding roster move, while Ty Blach and Dereck Rodriguez are both options to fill in for Samardzija in the rotation over the weekend.

