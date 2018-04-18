Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Possible return Saturday

Samardzija (pectoral) could make his 2018 debut against the Angels on Saturday, Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 33-year-old threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday, and the club hinted that he may forgo a second rehab start, due in large part to Tyler Beede's struggles in his spot start this past Sunday. Manager Bruce Bochy didn't officially name Samardzija his starter for Saturday, but the righty stated that he feels "good to go." Those in daily leagues should plan for Samardzija's return, but should also have a backup plan in place in the event the team waits for one more turn in the rotation.