Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Pushes winning streak to three

Samardzija (7-11) topped the Diamondbacks with 6.1 innings of three-run ball Sunday, allowing five hits while walking three and striking out three.

You'd guess Samardzija was traded to a contender by his recent record, as he's 3-0 in his past three starts despite still pitching for a subpar San Fransisco team. Samardzija's three walks were the most he's issued since April 23 while his three strikeouts tied a season low. Still, his 154:22 K:BB for the season suggests control isn't an issue whatsoever. Getting his fourth consecutive victory will be difficult Sunday in Washington.

