Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Recovery going well

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Samardzija's (shoulder) recovery is going well, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samardzija spent most of the 2018 campaign on the shelf due to shoulder issues, starting just 10 games for the Giants and struggling to a 6.25 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 30:26 K:BB in those appearances (44.2 innings). Barring any setbacks, it sounds like the veteran right-hander will be ready to go for the start of the season, though it will be worth monitoring his status early on in spring training before committing to a bounce-back.