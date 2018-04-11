Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rehab appearance on tap Saturday

Samardzija (pectoral) will pitch Saturday at High-A San Jose,Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants are getting close to having one of their major rotation pieces back in the fold with Samardzija due for a rehab start over the weekend. Samardzija is reportedly feeling "great" and could be ready to be activated off the disabled list next week if his rehab appearance goes off without a hitch.