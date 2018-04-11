Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rehab appearance on tap Saturday
Samardzija (pectoral) will pitch Saturday at High-A San Jose,Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants are getting close to having one of their major rotation pieces back in the fold with Samardzija due for a rehab start over the weekend. Samardzija is reportedly feeling "great" and could be ready to be activated off the disabled list next week if his rehab appearance goes off without a hitch.
More News
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rehab assignment coming up•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Set for pair of rehab starts•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Could be back mid-April•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Throws with no pain•
-
Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...