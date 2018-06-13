Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rehab start set for Friday

Samardzija (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samardzija will throw around 60 pitches Friday and the Giants will evaluate him afterwards, though the expectation is that the veteran will require multiple starts on the farm before being cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation.

