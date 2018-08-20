Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rehab start switched to Double-A

Samardzija's (shoulder) Wednesday rehab start will be for Double-A Richmond instead of Triple-A Sacramento, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The location change should have little effect on Samardzija's recovery timeline. He's expected to make a pair of starts before going back to San Francisco. Assuming each start falls on normal rest, he'd be lined up to start Sept. 1 against the Mets.