Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rehab start switched to Double-A
Samardzija's (shoulder) Wednesday rehab start will be for Double-A Richmond instead of Triple-A Sacramento, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The location change should have little effect on Samardzija's recovery timeline. He's expected to make a pair of starts before going back to San Francisco. Assuming each start falls on normal rest, he'd be lined up to start Sept. 1 against the Mets.
