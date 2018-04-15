Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Requires additional rehab start
Samardzija (pectoral) will likely need to make another minor-league rehab start before returning from the disabled list, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Samardzija gave up six runs over 2.2 innings in his Saturday rehab start with High-A San Jose, but his velocity was encouraging. He'll likely require just one more rehab start before making his anticipated season debut in the Giants' rotation.
