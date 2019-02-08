Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Resumes throwing

Samardzija (shoulder) has begun throwing bullpen sessions, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Injuries wrecked Samardzija's 2018 campaign, as he made just 10 starts and struggled to a 6.25 ERA when available. He didn't appear in a game after the All-Star break. It's a good sign that he's resumed throwing nearly two months before Opening Day, but given his age (34), it wouldn't be surprising if his road back is a rocky one.

