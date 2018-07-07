Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Returns from disabled list
Samardzija (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Cardinals.
Samardzija has been out since late May with shoulder tightness. He struggled to an ugly 6.56 ERA in eight starts prior to the injury and had mixed results during his four rehab starts, but when healthy can certainly be an effective pitcher. Chris Stratton was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.
