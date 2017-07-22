Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rocked again by Padres
Samardzija gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Friday against San Diego.
Not only has Samardzija given up 12 runs in two starts since the All-Star break, but both of those starts have come against the lowly Padres, who are ranked last in the league in scoring. Samardzija's ERA is all the way up to 5.05 and his trade value is sinking like a rock. He may only have one more start before the deadline to draw the interest of a contender, coming up Wednesday against the Pirates.
