Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Rocked by Bucs on Saturday
Samardzija didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Pirates, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five.
The right-hander served up homers to Gregory Polanco and Francisco Cervelli among his 101 pitches (63 strikes), the second straight start in which Samardzija has been taken deep twice. He'll take an ugly 6.94 ERA and shaky 20:15 K:BB through 23.1 innings into his next outing Thursday at home against the Rockies.
