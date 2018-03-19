Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Scheduled to start minor-league game
Samardzija will next pitch in a minor-league game Wednesday instead of Tuesday against the Royals, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Samardzija waiting a day to take the mound, the Giants will deploy Derek Holland for Tuesday's matchup versus Kansas City. Samardzija has struggled this spring, as he's pitched four games (11 innings) and given up 13 runs on 17 hits and seven walks. His lack of control (7:7 K:BB) has resulted in the opposition hitting home runs with ease with Samardzija on the mound, as six of his 17 surrendered hits have been homers.
