Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Scuffles again
Samardzija allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one across four innings Saturday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.
Samardzija's trouble stemmed from a lack of control Saturday. He began the second inning with two walks, which allowed the Athletics to score a run prior to recording a hit in the inning. Similarly, he allowed a double to leadoff the third inning and then advanced the runner to third base on a wild pitch, ultimately allowing a run to score without surrendering another hit in the inning. The poor outing also meant he threw only 55 pitches, so he may still not be fully stretched out in his first start after returning from the All-Star break.
