Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Season debut coming into focus

Samardzija's first start of the season has "a very good chance" of being April 1, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

That would set Samardzija up to debut at Dodger Stadium in the Giants' fifth game of the season. The right-hander made his longest start of the spring Thursday, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing two eared runs on seven hits and a walk. He struck out four.